31 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has revealed that Prophet Nigel Gaisie faked a prophecy about GH One TV's Nana Aba Anamoah in order to sleep with her but failed.

The MP has been going after the preacher this week with allegations upon allegations.

First, he accused him of being a womanizer then accused him of plotting afro-dancehall star Ebony Reigns death.

And now, he has said that the preacher faked a prophecy about Nana Aba just to get her laid but the TV host’s smartness saved her.

“He has slept with aspiring MPs, actresses, and radio presenters,” he said on Net2 TV on Wednesday. “The only woman I have respected is Nana Aba Anamoah.”

“He prophesied that her father had a house in Cape Coast and that he had planted gods in the house. Then he asked Nana Aba to join him to Cape Coast to destroy the gods in her father’s house but she refused to go. That is deep thinker,” he divulged.

“An associate pastor devised the plan and gave it to Nigel but it didn’t work. Other victims fell for this trap,” he concluded.

Watch the full video below.