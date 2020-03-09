3 hours ago

Over the weekend, a video of Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi singing “Be Magnified” by Don Moen went viral on social media and fans cannot get over it.

The “Enjoyment” hitmaker was leading a church group in a song ministration.

The solemn and touching manner in which KiDi sang the song, captured the hearts of many including Wendy Shay and her manager Bullet and Krymi who were also in attendance.

The video has since gone viral on social media with so many reactions from fans.

Watch Video Below:

peacefmonline