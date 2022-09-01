2 hours ago

Black Stars winger Osman Bukari scored for his Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in their 1-1 drawn game against Partizan Belgrade on Wednesday.

The winger has been in fine form for his side and scored the opening goal of the game with a screamer from distance after a corner kick in the 26th minute.

Bukari sweetly struck a shot first time after a corner kick was cleared with the ball nestling in the top right corner of the goal.

In the second half, the home side Partizan leveled the scores from the penalty spot as Bebras Natcho converted to make it 1-1 in the 56th minute.

Osman Bukari has been very impressive for his side in the Serbian Superliga scoring six goals in six matches while providing an assist.

VIDEO OF GOAL BELOW: