In a meeting held at the Manhyia Palace on Friday, 21st July 2023, Kumasi Asante Kotoko's financial challenges came to light as the Life Patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, gathered key stakeholders to discuss the team's predicament.

The meeting included club legends and executives of the National Circles Council.

During the meeting, Asantehene disclosed that the club is facing a significant debt burden, amounting to over GHC3 million, as they prepare for the upcoming football season.

This financial distress has placed the team in a challenging position as they gear up for the new season.

The accumulated debt includes outstanding financial obligations and unpaid salaries owed to the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah.

The financial situation has created a pressing need for around GHS5 million to settle these debts and facilitate the recruitment of new players for the upcoming season.

