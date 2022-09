3 hours ago

Renowned gospel musician Piesie Esther has now adopted a young gospel worship song minister, Odihyieba Priscilla, as her daughter, MAK TV reports.

This brings the young musician to the main stream of gospel music .

Meanwhile, Odihyieba Priscilla, speaking to MAK TV, showed her appreciation for her mother and promised to be of good character and also make good songs.

Watch video below