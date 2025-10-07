5 hours ago

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has rescued 110 victims, including nationals from Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire, from a suspected Qnet scam network operating at Kuntunse Satellite in the Greater Accra Region.

According to police sources, the dawn operation was carried out on Saturday, October 4, 2025, following weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance on the syndicate’s activities.

Six individuals — a woman, three Cameroonians, and two Burkinabes — were arrested in connection with the operation. They are currently assisting police with investigations.

The victims, many of whom were lured into Ghana with promises of lucrative jobs, were reportedly held under exploitative conditions and forced to engage in fraudulent online activities under the guise of Qnet, a controversial multi-level marketing company.

A police source revealed that the rescued individuals have been taken to a temporary shelter for screening and support while arrangements are being made to repatriate foreign victims to their home countries.

The CID noted that the operation forms part of a broader crackdown on human trafficking and cyber-fraud rings across the country.

Authorities have urged the public to be vigilant and to report suspicious recruitment or online business schemes that appear too good to be true.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned before court after the completion of preliminary investigations.