9 hours ago

Residents of Sofokyere, a community in Berekum in the Bono Region, have been left in shock following the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old auto rickshaw (Pragya) operator, Bernard Kyere.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., when Bernard was reportedly attacked by unknown gunmen while on duty.

According to the Chairman of the Biadan Auto Rickshaw Station, Nana Yusuf Bakari, he visited the scene with police officers and confirmed that the young rider had been shot in the head and left dead in his tricycle.

Mr. Bakari revealed this was the third attack of its kind in the area, cautioning that riders may be forced to halt operations in Sofokyere, particularly at night, if the security situation does not improve.

The victim’s father, Seth Kyere, recounted that his son was home on Friday evening but left around 8 p.m. after receiving a phone call. He thought Bernard had gone on his normal evening rounds, only to be woken at dawn with the devastating news of his death.

“We are calling on the security agencies to take this matter seriously and bring those responsible to book,” he appealed.

The body has since been deposited at the Holy Family Catholic Hospital morgue while police investigations continue.