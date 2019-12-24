1 hour ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged Christians to use the Christmas season to rededicate themselves to the Saviour and remain committed to the cardinal principles of Christianity – faith, love charity and reconciliation.

He also used the opportunity to tout his government’s achievement in 2019.

“We have good reason to be thankful to God for the modest successes we’ve chalked over the course of 2019. Some 1.2 million of our children have today, unfettered access to Senior High School education, the highest enrollment in our history.

“We have revived our healthcare system, we have had a bumper harvest for two years in succession with food prices at their lowest in years. Tens and tens of thousands of teachers, health workers, graduates and non-graduates alike have been given jobs. We have retooled and reequipped our police service and armed forces to a considerable extent.

“Our economy is the fastest-growing economies in the world this year and we are the largest recipient of foreign direct investment this year,” President Akufo-Addo added.

He also acknowledged the hardships some Ghanaians have had to go through as a result of the cleanup of the banking sector but said the measures were necessary, otherwise some 10,000 workers would have lost their jobs.

The cleanup saved 6,500, the President said.

As the 2020 general election approaches, President Akufo-Addo said all Ghanaians have the duty “to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people to choose in peace, and serenity, the person and persons who will manage affairs on their behalf.”