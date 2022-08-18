31 minutes ago

Violence has broken out in parts of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.

It follows clashes between residents of Unity Hall popularly known as Conti and University Hall popularly known as Katanga hall.

It is not immediately known what may have sparked the clash, however, sources on campus say it started during the day.

Social media postings, show the residents of the halls pelting stones at each other while lighting fires.

A police officer and vehicle are seen on site, with some vehicles having their glasses smashed.

Katanga invades Unity Hall, beat hallers and destroy properties. Sad day for Knust. #KatangaHallFestival #KatangaContiClash pic.twitter.com/l9yw5NO7dq

Source: Ghanaweb