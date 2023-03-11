1 hour ago

In-form Ghana and Genk winger Joseph Paintsil has met awarded winning rapper Michael Addo popularly called Sarkodie in Belgium.

The footballer who is an avid fan of the celebrated musician and also does music on the side posted their meeting on his social media handle with the caption.

"Grand link up with king @sarkodie It was a great honor to meet the legend last night! Props to the entire Sarkcess crew(@angeltownbaby,@AbeikuSarkcess and the squad )for making it possible.

Sarkodie has been in the United Kingdom this month, where he delivered a spectacular Independence Day show with the Composer.

Joseph Paintsil has made a return to the Black Stars after missing out on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The forward is having the best season of his career; with 11 goals and 10 assists in the Belgian League this season.

VIDEO BELOW: