At the funeral ceremony held on Friday in Accra, Mavis Acheampong, the wife of the late Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena, delivered a poignant tribute, reminiscing about her beloved husband and the cherished moments they shared.

In her heartfelt eulogy, Mavis expressed the profound impact Dwamena had on her life, describing him as more than a husband.

She fondly recalled their years together, filled with laughter, wisdom, and an incomparable love that defined their bond.

"Rapha, your name still echoes in my heart with warmth and melody," she began. "Reflecting on our shared years of bliss, I find solace in precious memories of your laughter, wisdom, and the love that defined us."

With heartfelt words, Mavis conveyed that Dwamena was not just a life partner but also her confidant and guide, emphasizing the depth of their connection.

"You were more than a husband; you were my confidant, guide, and the source of irreplaceable love," she expressed.

Despite the pain of losing her beloved husband, Mavis expressed gratitude for the time they had together, acknowledging the scars left by his untimely departure.

"My heart bears scars from your untimely departure, but I’m grateful for the time we had," she reflected.

In a touching conclusion to her tribute, Mavis conveyed her enduring love for Dwamena, finding solace in his memory and considering his love as her eternal guide. "Until we reunite, your memory is my solace and your love, my eternal guide. Sleep well, my Rapha," she said.

Raphael Dwamena tragically passed away on November 11, 2023, after suffering a heart attack during a league match in Albania.

Despite his health challenges, Dwamena left an indelible mark on the football world, representing Ghana nine times and showcasing his talent for clubs like Levante and Real Zaragoza in Spain.

His remarkable career statistics, including nearly 200 matches, 98 goals, and 42 assists, stand as a testament to his skill and dedication to the sport.

