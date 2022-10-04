2 hours ago

Ghana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori put up an impressive performance for his side in their 2-0 defeat to Sekhukhune but his gaffe which led to the second goal will overshadow all his good saves.

Thabiso Monyane took an early shower after he was shown his marching orders after committing a needless foul on the challenge on Vusumuzi Mncube for a second yellow card.

But it was a game that was littered with so many mistakes as the Buccaneers lost for the first time ever in their history to Sekhukhune.

Elias Mokwana scored the first goal for the Limpopo side before Babina Noko rounded off the scoring with a gift of a second goal.

Ofori was sent a back pass but his heavy touch allowed Noko to close in as he rounded the goalie before rolling the ball into an empty net to make it 2-0.

VIDEO BELOW: