Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi was on target for his USL side Phoenix Rising on Sunday as they defeated Colorado Spring 4-0 at the Wild Horse Pass Stadium on Sunday.

The former Legon Cities striker was a second-half substitute as he added the cherry on the cake after his side had taken a 3-0 lead.

Aodhan Quunin scored the opener for his side in the 19th minute with a curler from a well-taken corner kick.

In the 25th minute of the game, Jerome Williams added the second goal for Rising as they went into the halftime break with a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Joseph Farrel added the third goal from a header from a well effected corner kick for the third goal.

Richmond Antwi was handed some seven minutes of game time as he was brought on in the 83rd minute of the game and eight minutes later he was on the score sheet.

The former Al-Mereikh striker has now scored three goals for his side in 14 matches.

VIDEO BELOW: