Undoubtedly the finest football academy, the Right to Dream is in Egypt on a tournament and the U-18 side took that advantage to pay a visit to the Pyramids of Egypt.

The team which is coached by former Black Stars winger Laryea Kingson are in the land of Pharoah for a tournament.

During their free time the team embarked on that trip to visit the famous world heritage site where the Pyramids are.

The Pyramids is among the seven wonders of the world and anyone would relish the opportunity to see such edifice.

The club shared a video of their trip on their various social media handles as the player can be seen enjoying themselves.

VIDEO BELOW: