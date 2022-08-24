2 hours ago

Reggae-dancehall act, Samini, has been sworn in as the new President of the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The ‘Akyesaaa’ crooner made headlines in June 2022 after he won the GIMPA SRC presidential election.

He beat his opponent Theophilus Quartey with 307 valid votes. Theophilus on the other hand secured 212 votes.

A video in circulation showed Samini reciting his oath of allegiance along with his team as they were sworn in.

He is expected to bring some changes to the student front at GIMPA during his reign.

Currently, Samini is one of Ghana’s most relevant musicians. He has been around for many years and is not giving signs of retiring from music anytime soon. Interestingly, he has managed to pursue his education at the same time.

Watch the full coverage below: