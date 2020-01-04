1 hour ago

Samuel Tetteh has paid a visit to where his football education all began at the West African Football Academy ahead of their Ghana Premier League match day two encounter against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The forward who now plies his trade with Austrian Bundesliga side Lask Linz says he has fond memories of where his footballing education began and is always happy making a return.

Tetteh had some kind words for the current crop of players and wished the team well on their return to the pitch on match day two against Ebusua Dwarfs.

"I will say it's a great feeling to be back here because I have good memories here and I am really happy to see some faces way back when I was here," he said.

"Well I don't have much to say but I will just say I know how they play and I know they are really really good and they should just believe in themselves, they should believe in their talents and they should work hard.

"I know they are going to win and I just wish them luck."

The acdemey lads won on match day one against Karela at the Akoon Park and will welcome Ebusua Dwarfs to the Sogakope Park.

