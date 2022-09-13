1 hour ago

The video of the current trending Gospel song "Way3 Me Yie" by Piesie Esther has been applauded by people and critics of music.

The video, fused with both the black and white race, was shot to portray the bad time of Africa when slavery was prominent on the soil.

The video, characterized by maltreatment from white supremacy, saw Piesie Esther being lifted from her poor life as a slave to a prominent person.

The location of the video is still yet to be unveiled.

According to the "Way3 Me Yie" hit maker, her music tells the story of every individual.

"We all remember where we were at first and how far God has brought us. It makes us love the music. So the music itself is for everyone," she said.

When asked in an interview with MAK TV how much she spent on her music video, Piesie Esther revealed that she had indeed spent a lot on the shooting of the music video.

"We’ve really spent a huge amount of money. It was very huge."

