Shatta Bandle at it again! The Ghanaian midget has proven that he’s indeed the African richest small boy, richer than Dangote.

On December 20th Stonebwoy stormed Temela with his Bhim Concert which is often held in Accra.

On the night of the concert, Shatta Bandle took to the stage to perform ‘Audio Money’ by Rudeboy.

As usual, Bandle was in his element, he thrilled the patrons with his audio cash and antics.

He pulled a bundle of cash from his cross bag and sprayed it on the crowd who were already cheering him.

