Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in musical circles as Shatta Wale has declared his unflinching support for moneybags Legon Cities Football Club.

The dancehall king in a video shared by the club said he is now an avid supporter of the club for life.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko will on Friday play against Legon Cities FC in match day 2 of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It will be the first Friday fixture in the on going season with the self professed fan of Legon Cities Shatta Wale performing live at the Stadium.

The dancehall king has urged all his fans to troop into the Accra Sports stadium on Friday as they seek to inflict defeat on Asante Kotoko.

