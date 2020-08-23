1 hour ago

Ghana's Solomon Asante scored and assisted as Phoenix Rising dropped points late on in their game against Las Vegas Lights.

Phoenix Rising FC surrendered two goals in stoppage time one of them an own goal to draw with Las Vegas Lights, 3-3.

Leading 3-1 after 90 minutes officials added nine minutes of stoppage time Jaiden Waggoner knocked a cross off the knee of Rising defender AJ Cochrane to pull within one. Minutes later, a Rising attempt to clear a ball struck a Vegas player, leading to a frenzy that ended with Ramon Martin Del Campo knocking in the equalizer.

Rising held a 2-0 lead after Junior Flemmings’ leage-leading 10th goal at the 68-minute mark. Dadshove and Asante also scored goals for Phoenix.

Phoenix (6-1-2) remained atop of the USL Championship League Group B standings. They hit the second leg of their 3-game road trip next Saturday, against Reno 1868 FC.

VIDEO BELOW:

