4 hours ago

Prophet Maxwell Kofi Adams, the Founder and leader of Back to God Ministry at Nyinahin-Agogoso in the Atwima Mponua of the Ashanti region, has been exposed by spiritualist after he attempted to use his friends for money rituals.

Pastor Kwaku Gideon narrating the story on Oyerepa Afutuo revealed that he had a call from spiritualist who informed him about the bad intension of his colleague Prophet Kofi Maxwell Adams to use them for money rituals.

“Pastor JJ called to inform me that he is ill so he needs my help. We were there one day, I had a call from one Mallam, he asked if I know Prophet Maxwell Kofi Adams. I answered yes. He told me Prophet Kofi Adams is a wicked man, he wants to use me (Pastor Gideon) and Pastor JJ for money rituals. But he was able to use pastor JJ. He (Mallam) could not harm me due to my spirit.” Pastor Gideon stated.

He explained further that, the Pastor JJ nearly died as a result of the rituals.

According to him, the Mallam gave him the hints because Prophet Kofi Adams went to fight him (Mallam).

“The Mallam told me, Prophet Kofi Adam came to fight him that is why he’s revealing the entire secret to me. He (Mallam) sent me all the audio conversation they had confirming their evil plans. Prophet Adams confessed in the presence of his family when I informed them about his bad actions.” Pastor Gideon said.

He lamented that Prophet Adams pledged to pay all the medical bill of Pastor JJ but has refused to fulfill his pledges when Pastor JJ recovered.

Pastor Gideon is seeking the help of Oyerepa Afutuo to retrieve the money he spent on Pastor JJ from Prophet Adams.

Subsequently, when Prophet Adams was called on the show, he denied taken his two friends to any spiritualist.

“Yes… I had an engagement with a Mallam but later I realized he was a scammer. I have never taken them to any place for rituals”. He refuted.

But unfortunately for Prophet Adam, another woman appeared on the show, accused him of duping her elder sister in Germany of an amount of GHC 10,000.

“I know this Prophet, he took GHC 10,000 from my sister who lives in Germany. Because of him my sister is not in good terms with me again”. The lady told Auntie Naa.

Responding to the accusations, Prophet Adams confessed he had taken such money from the woman but refunded it.

Surprisingly, many persons storm Oyerepa premises to tell their sad encounter with Prophet Adams on the show but he (Prophet Adams) pleaded with host of the show, Anuty Naa not to allow them.