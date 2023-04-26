1 hour ago

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has met Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed at his club in Amsterdam as he is set to release his ‘5th Dimension’ album on Friday, April 28 on all digital platforms.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been in very good form for Ajax but is currently injured after sustaining a muscle injury in a cup game against Feyenoord.

Kudus Mohammed has been in good form for Ajax this season scoring 18 goals in all competitions and providing 5 assists for his side.

Stonebwoy has been on tour in Europe and the USA ahead of his album launch which will come off in the coming days.

But even before album drops in the coming days, the 2015 VGMA Artiste of the Year teased his followers and music enthusiasts around the world when he shared the flier of the album’s 17 track list on his social media pages on March 29.

5th Dimension comes three years after the Therapy hit-maker dropped his last album, ‘Anloga Junction’ which had popular songs such as ‘Nominate’, ‘Nkuto’, ‘African Party’ and ‘Bow Down’.

Apart from ‘More of You’, ‘Therapy’ featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage which are well known tunes, other songs on the album include ‘Life & Money’ featuring Stormzy, ‘Avawulo’, ‘Secret Love’r featuring Dexta Daps, ‘Run AM’ featuring Mereba and ‘Into The Future’.

VIDEO BELOW: