3 hours ago

It is common place to have beefs among musicians of the secular world but very soon one will erupt in the gospel circles as Patience Nyarko is stoking the flames of fire with fellow musician Joe Mettle.

The Obi Nyane me hit maker says that Joe Mettle has been given a superfluous lift although in reality he has not reached the height where people have projected him to.

Patience Nyarko lamented on a show on Onua Fm that musicians like herself, Nacee, Diana Antwi Haliton,Joyce Blessing and others who write their own songs have been neglected and Joe Mettle who sings songs of the Pentecost church, Methodist Church has been elevated.

She then questioned "is it because Joe Mettle speaks English that is why you have elevated her that much? Is English food that we eat? "

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20