Super Falcons and Athletico Madrid star Franscisca Ordega presented a brand new car to her father on Christmas day.

The Super Falcons winger gifted her father a Toyota Corolla as Christmas present and all her father could do was to dance and celebrate. Ordega filmed the celebration herself as members of her family danced and rejoiced with her father.

"So I gift my Dad a car as a Christmas gift and he is super happy…I’m so emotional��� right now. . see the way he is Dancing OMG…he is so cute � I will sure surprise my Mum with a House on her birthday in February hopefully������ God bless them for me.," she tweeted.

