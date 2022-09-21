29 minutes ago

Black Stars new boy Tariq Lamptey has been speaking for the first time since deciding to switch nationality to play for Ghana.

In July this year, the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the England-born defender has agreed to play for the country of his parents despite playing youth football for England.

Lamptey has been handed his first-ever Black Stars call up in Ghana's friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The team has been training in France since Monday and the player spoke to the Ghana Football Association's in-house media.

Among other things, he talked about the reception he has received, facing Brazil, training, his decision to play for Ghana among others.

