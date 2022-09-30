5 hours ago

It was a heartbreaking moment for relatives and loved ones as the mortal remains of 22-year-old aspiring nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey was laid in state.

The body was moved from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to the family house at Yeji in the early hours of Friday, September 30, 2022.

This was to facilitate the final funeral rites of the young lady following her gruesome murder a few weeks ago at Mankessim by Nana Onyaa Clark, the Tufuhene of Ekumfi Akwakrom and a self-styled pastor, Michael Darko, who doubles as a fiancé of the deceased’s sister.

Traditional authorities poured libations amidst prayers for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Scores of sympathisers, who trooped to the family house clad in red and black attires, could not control their tears.

Miss Botchwey’s mother, Grace Anoah, clad in black and white wept uncontrollably as family members amidst tears tried to console her.