The splendid Agyemang Prempeh I International Airport in Kumasi has been inaugurated and opened to the public, with an official ceremony held on May 10, 2024.

TV3 and GTV Ghana showcased the airport's interior on their X page through a video, revealing the newly installed equipment available for public use.

The airport's interior is strategically partitioned into different operational sections, with most staircase walls constructed of glass to enhance the aesthetic appeal.

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by the sign "Nante Yie," a phrase wishing them well in their journey.

The airport is anticipated to elevate the Ashanti Region's presence on the global stage, which is also expected to bolster the economic well-being of the local populace.

The launch event saw the participation of diverse stakeholders and governmental bodies, marking the facility's official commencement for public use.

