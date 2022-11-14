44 minutes ago

It was a poignant moment when Asante Kotoko's number-one goalie Danlad Ibrahim was told he had earned a spot in Ghana's 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper earned a late call-up after injuries to Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori who were primed for the Mundial until the injury struck.

After Kotoko's league match against Medeama on Saturday, where Danlad was in post for the porcupine warriors and kept a clean sheet he was informed after the game that he has been invited to the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

VIDEO BELOW: