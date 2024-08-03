2 hours ago

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has expressed his distress over the hate campaign against him following a tragic accident in May that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Speaking at the Great Minds International School’s speech and prize-giving day in Ahenkro, Ashanti Region, LilWin bemoaned the deliberate negative narratives on social media.

He said he has never wronged anyone and would never intentionally cause an accident that could endanger his own life.

“With the recent issue that happened to me, people called me proud and disrespectful, yet I have never fought with anyone or stolen from anyone in Ghana before. I can’t tell if it’s because of the school I built, the house I live in, or the car I drive. There is no reason for me to intentionally orchestrate an accident that could kill me,” he cried.

This notwithstanding, LilWin said he is committed to his philanthropic efforts to make a positive impact in society.

“Good deeds get good rewards. Several years after when I am old, I want to hear an MP say that he or she got his or her education from the school I built. May God bless everyone, especially those who sent their children to my school. Due to the overflow of students in my school, I have built another school two minutes away from the first building to accommodate more students,” he added.