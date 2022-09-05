2 hours ago

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says that the Black Stars have revenge on their minds as they prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been placed in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea, and familiar foes Uruguay.

The Black Stars seemingly have some scores to settle with the South American side after events in 2010 in South Africa where Luis Suarez stopped a goal-bound header with his hands like a goalkeeper before Ghana subsequently missed the resultant penalty kick as they missed out on the semifinals.

"We have also had to wait for twelve (12) years to get revenge against Uruguay, and we assure them that, this time, the hand of Luis Suarez will not save them against the Ghana Black Stars.. They are going down!!"

The President made this known in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare at the Coca Cola FIFA World Cup trophy tour dinner in Accra.

The match was heading for extra time with the game tied at 1-1 with goals from Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan for each side.

There was a corner for Ghana late in the game and after a series of headers, Dominic Adiyiah's header was heading into the net only for the cynical Luis Suarez to palm it away like a goalie.

A penalty was awarded and the Uruguayan striker sent off, up stepped Asamoah Gyan who had earlier in the tourney scored a penalty against Australia but this time he could only smash the upright despite sending Fernando Muslera the wrong way.

VIDEO BELOW: