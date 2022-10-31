59 minutes ago

Martinelli started the rout as he headed home a fifth-minute cross from Bukayo Saka for the opener.

Reiss Nelson scored twice after replacing the injured Bukayo Saka as Arsenal thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 to move back above Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Back on the pitch, the Gunners were rampant after half-time, scoring the third goal in a devastating eight-minute spell through Thomas Partey, Nelson turning provider as his pass was sumptuously curled into the top corner by the Ghanaian international.

Martin Odegaard added Arsenal's fifth, dispatching a powerful finish from Gabriel Jesus' lay-off, as Nottingham Forest, 1-0 winners over Liverpool last weekend, left a buoyant Emirates Stadium firmly rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, their plight a stark contrast to what's going on at Arsenal.

