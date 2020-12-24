43 minutes ago

CAF Deputy General Secretary who also doubles as the General Secretary of the Professional Footballers Association Ghana (PFAG),Anthony Baffoes has celebrated his wife Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe on the ocassion of their 26 year marriage anniversary.

The former Ghana player has taken to Instagram to wish her actress wife Kalsoume Sinare a happy 26th year marriage anniversary.

“26 years of marriage-happy wedding anniversary my love. God’s time is always the best,” the former Black Stars forward captioned the video.

Anthony Baffoe and Kalsoume Sinare have been married since 1994 and the couples have been blessed with three children namely Shaquille, Boukeem and Keisheira

Kalsoume celebrated his husband with a romantic and heartfelt message to his husband with a post on Instagram with an accompanying family video.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW :