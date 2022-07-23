4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko has been in the news the last few days for all the wrong reasons after their head coach resigned from the club after some major disagreements.

Although not official, the coach is said to have verbally informed a technical committee during a meeting that he cannot continue with the job.

On Friday, as if to do some damage limitation or control the Board of Directors of the club instructed the Board Secretary Kwamnina Mensah Esq. to write a statement to the effect that their head coach has not resigned as its being speculated.

Meanwhile, Paa Kwesi Fabin during his unveiling by Aduana Stars revealed that two Board Members of Kotoko called him to come and sign for Kotoko if he had not yet signed the Aduana contract but he snubbed them.

Fabin has had two stints with Asante Kotoko as he coached the club from 2009-2010 and made a brief cameo in 2018.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20&t=yagm3xxWF1z5byS9T6Ta5A