1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak recovered from their match win-less streak to record their first win the Ghana Premier League in their match day three encounter.

The Rainbow boys beat listless Ebusua Dwarfs by two goals to one at the Accra Sports Stadium with well taken free kicks.

Hearts had lost its first two games losing at home to Berekum Chelsea and then away to Medeama.

Coach Odoom's charges started the brighter of the two teams as they mounted pressure on struggling Ebusua Dwarfs but for some erratic finsihing, Hearts should have taken the lead as Obeng Kwadwo Junior and Josepg Esso missed some gilt edge chances.0tyThe Phobians kept bombarding the goal area of the crabs and the goal finally came in the 30th minute after Joseph Esso beautifully curled home a nice free kick.

Togolese import Kofi Kordzi also did same in the second half as he curled home a sumptous free kick from about 25 yards to double the lead.

Albert Ato Hammond grabbed what only proved to be a consolation for the visitors as it was not enough as the return to cape coast empty handed.

It's the first victory for the Phobians in the on going league while Dwarfs will still have to wait for a win going into match day 4.

