5 hours ago

A Ghanaian who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport using her Ghana Card to board her flight, has spoken on how convenient it is to use the card.

In an interview with Metro TV at KIA on her arrival, the traveller explained how fast it was for her arrival to be processed by Ghana Immigration after using the Ghana Card to board her flight back home.

"I just gave him my Ghana Card and in less than two minutes, it was done," the traveller said.

Comparing using the Ghana Card with the normal passport, the traveller said, using the Ghana Card for the first time, she found it more convenient at the arrival lounge because the queue for those with Ghana Card at the airport was shorter, and so was the processing time.

"With the passport, the queue was very long and he now has to look for the passport page, open up and know where to stamp. the passport and check for the passport page and also look for where to stamp. But the Ghana Card queue was very short."

She expressed delight at the way the Ghana Card is turning out to be a multi-purpose card for Ghanaians, including proving one's identity.

The Ghana Card is gradually being adopted by Ghanaians as a travel document.

The Ghana Immigration Service has revealed that so far, about 1051 Ghanaians have boarded flights with the Ghana Card and travelled to Ghana with it,

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement last week confirming the status of the Ghana Card as a travel document, hinted that Ghana would be negotiating with individual countries for bilateral agreements to enable Ghanaians use it to travel to those countries.

Until that happens, holders, especially Disaporan Ghanaians who are on foreign passports, can use the Ghana Card and travel back to Ghana without requiring a visa, as would have been the case if they were using their foreign passports to travel.