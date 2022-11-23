1 hour ago

Popular Kumawood actress, Vivian Jill, popularly known as Abrewa Mafia, stole the show at Baba Spirit’s funeral ceremony on Saturday, November 19, 2022, as she stormed the venue, spraying Ghana cedi notes.

In the video, as Abrewa Mafia arrived at the funeral grounds, several photographers, bloggers, and many other guests at the wedding began to take out their phones to record her.

She arrived with some fellow Kumawood actors, friends, and family as they followed her on a trail to their respective seats.

Abrewa Mafia began to spray money before deciding to head to their respective seats under the canopy at the funeral ground.

She was spotted wearing an all-black attire. She wrapped her head with a black scarf that was neatly pleated into braids and wrapped around her head.