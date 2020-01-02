3 hours ago

West African Football Academy (WAFA) has began training for their match day two fixture against Ebusua Dwarfs.

It will be the Academy side's first home game at Sogakope in the Ghana Premier League.

Dr Prosper Nettey and his coaching team took his team through their paces as they gear up to maintain a 100% start to the 2019/2020 league season.

On the opening day, Wafa beat Karela away at the Akoon Community Park by a lone goal to nil and will want to add Dwarfs to their list of casualties.

While Ebusua Dwarfs also stumbled at home to a heavy 3-1 defeat to coach Boadu's Medeama SC .

VIDEO BELOW:

