WAFA whizz-kid Daniel Owusu made his debut for his side from the bench and also scored his first his goal for the team in their 2 nil win over Ebusua Dwarfs in their match day two clash.

The youngster came off the bench to score WAFA's second goal in their win against Ebusua Dwarfs and the 17 year old who idolizes PSG's Kylian Mpabbe has dedicated the goal to his mother who was in the stands watching him play on the day.

''I was very happy being on the score sheet, I was excited and the goal goes to my mum because she was [on park] watching me,'' Owusu told the club's media.

''I want to be more expert,'' he added when asked about his target for the season.

''I want to play more games and I want to keep on fighting to be in the first XI. Every game is like a fight for me. I go in 100%.''

Owusu claims his veneration for PSG and France forward Kylian Mbappe has been the fuel in his tank to punch up.

''I want to play like [Kylian] Mbappe. I always watch his videos. Go to YouTube- download his videos when I am on my bed, I just play a deep music and start watching Mbappe video. He's a great player and I want to be like him.''

