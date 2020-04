1 hour ago

Controversial artiste, Wanlov the Kubolor, has once again done the unthinkable by bathing half naked to show his fans how to bath.

According to him, in the era of the dangerous coronavirus pandemic, it is important that his fans bath well to stay clean and healthy.

In the live Instagram video, the Kubolor was seen taking fans through rigorous bathing from the head to the toes.

