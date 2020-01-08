1 hour ago

Warning shots have been fired to disperse angry Menzgold customers who picketed at the Trassaco home of the CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah, best called NAM1.

The customers from Accra, Tarkwa and Kumasi have served notice that they will sleep at the premises of the house until they receive their cash.

The customers said the company “deceived” them by announcing recently that it has started making payments with some 200 clients benefitting from the first batch of payments.

JoyNews reported that there were sounds of a gunshot in the vicinity as the customers gathered at the main gate of the house.

A team of police were quickly dispatched to the scene. Several protesters were arrested and taken to the police station.