2 hours ago

Olivier Giroud scored his 52nd goal for the French national team, overtaking Thierry Henry to become the top goalscorer in Les Bleus' history on Sunday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The historic goal came on the stroke of half-time after Giroud controlled Kylian Mbappe's pass before converting low into the net beyond the reach of Wojciech Szczesny.

France won 3-0 and will meet England in the quarter finals on Saturday, 10 December (19:00 GMT) after England beat Senegal 3-0.

