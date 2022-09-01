33 minutes ago

Black Stars new boy Antoine Semenyo made it three goals in three matches for his Championship side Bristol Rovers since his injury return.

The forward was on target on Wednesday evening in his side's Championship clash against Huddersfield Town.

Former Terriers striker Nahki Wells headed home a quality cross from the left from Jay Dasilva.

Huddersfield, beaten in last season's Championship play-off final, nearly levelled when Dan Bentley was forced into a fine save from Duane Holmes' shot.

Youngster Pat Jones then hit the post for the away side but moments later the Robins rounded off the win when Antoine Semenyo rifled home a thunderous strike after cutting in off the left.

Fit-again Ghana forward was on the scoresheet for his side in midweek in the 3-1 Carabao third-round win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Semenyo scored in Bristol City's 3-3 drawn game against Blackpool in their championship game.

He is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad to face Brazil and Nicaragua later this month in an international friendly game.

VIDEO BELOW: