1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei was on target for his German Bundesliga side Vfl Bochum on Saturday in their 1-0 win over Augsburg.

The German-born Ghanaian scored the winner for his struggling side away from home in the last game before the Mundial break.

It was a goalless first half between the two teams but the Ghanaian winger grabbed the only goal of the game in the 58th minute.

The 28-year-old winger lasted until the 73rd minute before he was substituted by compatriot Jordi Osei Tutu.

Augsburg tried all they can to pull parity but the away side held on as they won by 1-0.

Antwi Adjei has now scored two goals with two assists in 11 matches for his side who lie 17th on the league log with 13 points after 15 games played so far.

He has been named in Ghana's 55-man provisional World Cup list and will be hoping to head to Qatar when the list is announced on Monday.

Ghana will play their last friendly match against Switzerland on November 17 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates before heading to Qatar to participate in the World Cup tournament.

The Black Stars is in the same group alongside Korea, Portugal and familiar foes Uruguay.

Ghana will open its campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha before facing South Korea four days later at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with old nemesis Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

