29 minutes ago

Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was the hero for FC St. Galen over the weekend as he pulled off lots of saves including one crucial one against Mario Balotelli.

Despite Ati-Zigi's heroics, his side FC St. Galen lost 2-1 to Sion but it could have been dire for them had he not been on his A game.

The nadir of his crucial saves came when he pulled off an outrageous one-on-one save to deny former Man City, Inter Milan striker Mario Balotelli from scoring.

Two goals from Ilyas Chouaref and Filip Stojikovic handed the away side FC Sion a 2-0 lead before Gregory Karlen scored a consolation goal for St. Galen.

Ati-Zigi was snubbed in the latest Black Stars call-up for the friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

VIDEO BELOW: