38 minutes ago

Ghanaian attacker Augustine Okrah was the hero for his Tanzanian side Simba SC on Sunday as he scored in their 1-1 draw for his side in the heated derby against Yanga.

Okrah scored the opener for his team in the 14th minute of the game after slotting home from the penalty box after an impressive run.

The Ghanaian took a pass from Claotous Chota Chama and went on a mazy run before slotting home.

Yanga rallied back to secure a draw on the stroke of halftime as Stephane Aziz Ki leveled the scores for his side in added time of the first half.

Aziz Ki was fouled close to the penalty box and he elected himself to effect the free kick as he sent the ball past goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

Okrah picked up a booking for rough tackle later in the second half.

VIDEO BELOW: