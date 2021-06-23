1 hour ago

Ghanaian center back Maxwell Woledzi was in good form for his Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the Superliga for his side.

The 19 year old center back was not involved very much for his side but each time he took to the field he was in good form his Danish side.

The former Right to Dream Academy star made only six appearances for his side in the Superliga but across all competitions he made 14 appearances for the Farum based side.

He scored a solitary goal for his side and will be hoping for much more involvement in the first team in the 2021/2022 campaign.

Woledzi moved from sister club Right to Dream Academy to join FC Nordsjaelland in July 2019.

