2 hours ago

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi's brilliant goal scored in the 27th minute against Bayern Munich in the Champions League round of 16 was disallowed by the controversial VAR for a slight offside by Tammy Abraham.

Trailing the Bundesliga Champions by two goals the English born Ghanaian winger curled a sumptuous ball from about 25 yards beyond Manuel Neur after exchanging passes with Tammy Abraham.

Though the referee gave the goal, a review from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) saw the equalizer being disallowed eventually with Tammy Abraham being flagged for offside.

The 19 year old has had a tough season starting just eight matches across all competitions this season with Willian and Pulisic preferred over him in wide areas.

VIDEO BELOW: