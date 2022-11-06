4 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Boateng was the hero for his Portuguese side Rio Ave as they defeated Boavista in the league on Sunday in their match-week 12 fixture at the Estadio dos Arcos.

There was no goal separating both sides after the interval despite desperate attempts from both sides to draw first blood.

The home side Rio Ave started the game very well and created all the chances but was unable to make it count.

Boateng grabbed the only goal for his side in the 64th minute of the game to hand them their fourth victory of the 2022/23 season

The former Getafe man was not the only Ghanaian on the pitch as compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu also featured as they all lasted 90 minutes.

Boateng has scored four goals in his eight appearances for Rio Ave this season in the Portuguese League.

