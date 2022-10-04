1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Ernest Nuamah continued his impressive start to life in the Danish Superliga this season, as he scored just 13 seconds into Nordsjaelland’s 3-1 win against Randers.

The 18-year-old former Right to Dream Academy graduate has 3 goals in his last four games for his Danish side.

A long pass was cushioned down by the right-sided player before he sent a cross into the box which was converted by the Ghanaian youngster in the penalty box.

Two more goals from another youngster Andreas Scheljderup in the 8th and 77th minutes sealed the win for the home side.

Edgar Babayan scored a consolation goal for the away side in the 87th minute to make it 3-1.

Nuamah has now scored 5 goals in 11 games for his side this season in the Danish Superlig.

VIDEO BELOW: