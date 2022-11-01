50 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Forson Amankwaah scored a consolation goal with a beautiful free-kick over the weekend as his side Altach lost 2-1 to Austria Wien in the Austria Bundesliga match.

Two points separated seventh-placed FK Austria Wien and ninth-placed SCR Altach before the 14th round of the ADMIRAL Bundesliga. Austria decided the game thanks to a brace from Dominik Fitz.

Not much happened in the first few minutes, both teams played on hold once. After about 15 minutes, the Violets took command. The first big chance was not forthcoming until the 28th minute, Ranftl fueled himself into the penalty area, lobbed the ball into the middle, Fitz with the strong takeover only hit cushion, but he reacted quickly and came to the end. Casali excelled. When Fitz shot at goal, the angle was too acute, the ball only found the side netting.

After Fischer fouled Nuhiu, Altach was awarded a free kick from a dangerous distance shortly before the break. Forson Amankwah kicked the ball over the wall in an exemplary manner, Früchtl could get the ball with his fingertips but couldn't prevent the goal. The guests led completely contrary to the course of the game, Austria lacked efficiency until then.

